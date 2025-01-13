Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Plans — Dividend of $0.06

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GTX opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.16. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,602.23. The trade was a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

