Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on February 1st

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAINL opened at $26.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13.

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

