Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on February 1st

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GAINL opened at $26.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028
