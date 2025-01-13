Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of HROWL opened at $25.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $25.73.
