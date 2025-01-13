B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RILYN opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

