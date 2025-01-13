Bel Fuse Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.6 %

Bel Fuse stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.28. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.