Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ) Declares Dividend of $0.37

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:METCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3722 per share on Thursday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:METCZ opened at $25.10 on Monday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 8.375% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

