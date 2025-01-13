Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance
Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $17.46.
