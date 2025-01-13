Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
