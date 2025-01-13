Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.52 on January 31st

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.515 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 141.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $121.51 and a 12-month high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

