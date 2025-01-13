Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Saul Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years. Saul Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 181.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Saul Centers to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.
Saul Centers Price Performance
NYSE:BFS opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $882.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
