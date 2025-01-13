Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,375 ($41.20).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,980 ($48.59) to GBX 4,150 ($50.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.18) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,322.95 ($40.57) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,896 ($35.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,732 ($45.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,291.69, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,423.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,361.56.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

