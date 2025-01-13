JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 320

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 349 ($4.26) to GBX 320 ($3.91) in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BME. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.33) to GBX 565 ($6.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a 358.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 685.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.59) to GBX 510 ($6.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic set a 500.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 552.94 ($6.75).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 319.10 ($3.90) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 360.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 408.89. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 572.89 ($6.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. The company has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.39 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.31), for a total value of £63,109.34 ($77,047.17). Also, insider Oliver Tant acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £45,125 ($55,090.95). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

