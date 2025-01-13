Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.68.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:LCFS opened at C$0.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.29. The company has a market cap of C$27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.36. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

