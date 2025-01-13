Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Down 18.5% – Here’s Why

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 45,228,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 24,550,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).
Nuformix Trading Down 18.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £434,234.30, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
About Nuformix
Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
