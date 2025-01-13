Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.
GLPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Galapagos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 56.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 140.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 63.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Galapagos by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 65.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
