Financial Comparison: Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) versus TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -624.70% -155.10% Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80%

Volatility and Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TMC the metals and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TMC the metals presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. Given TMC the metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TMC the metals and Jaguar Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$73.78 million ($0.31) -3.68 Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 1.18 -$150,000.00 $0.50 3.16

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals. TMC the metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats TMC the metals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

