Contrasting Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) & Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Tempus AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus AI and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus AI N/A N/A -111.38% Grom Social Enterprises -386.01% -89.97% -70.42%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus AI $640.44 million 9.22 -$289.81 million N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises $3.72 million 0.00 -$12.53 million ($11.67) 0.00

This table compares Tempus AI and Grom Social Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tempus AI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tempus AI and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus AI 0 3 9 0 2.75 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tempus AI currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Tempus AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tempus AI is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Summary

Tempus AI beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Grom Social Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States and Philippines. It operates through three segments: Animation, Original Content, and Social and Technology. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

