Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oklo in the third quarter worth $94,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Price Performance

Oklo stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

