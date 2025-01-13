Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Down 23.2% – Here’s What Happened

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) shares fell 23.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.27) and last traded at GBX 364.89 ($4.45). 110,542 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 24,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($5.80).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of £107.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,141.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 470.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 468.52.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.

