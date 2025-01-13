First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

Several research analysts have commented on FN shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.50 per share, with a total value of C$30,051.00. 71.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$39.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$35.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 8.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.24.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.708 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

