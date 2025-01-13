Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Should You Sell?

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 211.30 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 211.35 ($2.58). Approximately 258,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 385,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($2.86).

Henderson Opportunities Stock Down 8.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £84.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,145.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.04.

About Henderson Opportunities

Henderson Opportunities Trust’s investment objective is to achieve above average capital growth from investment in a portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom companies. It invests in equities and other investments for the long term. The Company’s investment portfolio includes various large, medium and small companies.

