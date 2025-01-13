Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 164.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,677,000 after purchasing an additional 654,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

AMZN opened at $218.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.