JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 305

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 305 ($3.72) in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SBRY

J Sainsbury Stock Up 0.2 %

J Sainsbury Company Profile

SBRY opened at GBX 252.60 ($3.08) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,210.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.48. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 237.60 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 301.40 ($3.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.