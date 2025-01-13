Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Reports Estimated Net Asset Value and Investment Income

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. filed a Form 8-K on January 10, 2025, disclosing management’s unaudited estimates regarding key financial metrics for the quarter ending December 31, 2025.

Management’s unaudited estimate of the range for the net asset value per share of Eagle Point Credit’s common stock as of December 31, 2024, was between $8.33 and $8.43.

Additionally, for the same quarter, the unaudited estimate of the range of net investment income was between $0.23 and $0.27 per share of common stock. Furthermore, the estimated range of realized losses per share of common stock was between $0.14 and $0.10.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc., a Delaware-based company, operates under various stock classes listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s contact information includes 600 Steamboat Road, Suite 202, Greenwich, CT 06830, with a telephone number of (203) 340-8500.

The report was signed by Kenneth P. Onorio, the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc., as per the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 requirements.

These unaudited estimates provide shareholders and the financial community with insights into the company’s performance for the said quarter. Investors may want to closely monitor Eagle Point Credit’s upcoming audited financial results for a clearer view of the company’s financial health and prospects.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Eagle Point Credit’s 8K filing here.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

