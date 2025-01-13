Lattice Semiconductor Adopts 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, a Delaware-based company specializing in semiconductor technology, announced on January 9, 2025, the adoption of the Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (Inducement Plan). The Board of Directors approved the plan which includes the reservation of 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock for equity awards under the Inducement Plan.

The Inducement Plan, instituted without stockholder consent, aligns with Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules. It enables the grant of various equity-based awards such as stock options, restricted stock units, stock appreciation rights, and performance shares. The terms of the Inducement Plan mirror those of the company’s 2023 Equity Incentive Plan, including provisions for equity awards in case of a merger or a change in control.

Under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules, individuals who were not previously affiliated with the company may receive awards as an inducement. This is typically offered to individuals as a means to encourage their employment with the company.

The company has made available a complete copy of the Inducement Plan and associated form agreements as Exhibit 10.1. This disclosure outlines the key aspects of the plan, but for a thorough understanding, reference to the exhibit is recommended.

In line with standard procedure, Lattice Semiconductor has submitted the necessary financial statements and exhibits accompanying this announcement. The company has included the 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan along with related form agreements in its filing as Exhibit 10.1, and a Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) marked as Exhibit 104.

Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Tracy Feanny, signed off the report on behalf of Lattice Semiconductor on January 10, 2025, as required under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The company’s move to adopt the Inducement Plan signifies strategic planning towards incentivizing potential recruits and enhancing employee retention within the organization.

This article is based on information sourced from the company’s Form 8-K SEC Filing.

