Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports.

BNZL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,980 ($48.59) to GBX 4,150 ($50.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.18) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($41.20).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,320 ($40.53) on Monday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,896 ($35.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,732 ($45.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,289.66, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,423.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,361.56.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

