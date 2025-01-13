Nordic Acquisition Extends Business Combination Deadline

byNordic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: BYNOU) has recently announced an extension of the deadline to complete its business combination. On January 9, 2025, the company deposited $40,312 into its Trust Account to extend the time available to consummate its initial business combination from January 12, 2025, to February 12, 2025. This move marks an extension approved by the Board to allow for more time to finalize the business combination process.

The extension is part of the strategies outlined during a special meeting held on August 7, 2024, where shareholders considered amending the company’s certificate of incorporation to extend the period for completing the initial business combination. The Board has the authority to determine the final date, which might be extended till August 12, 2025, or until the completion of the business combination.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation, spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Michael Hermansson, focuses on engaging in a business combination with one or more entities. While the corporation remains open to collaborations across various industries, its primary interest lies in high-technology growth companies situated in Northern Europe.

Regarding this development, BYNOU issued a press release on January 10, 2025. This extension of the business combination deadline is crucial for the company’s strategic growth and potential future endeavors.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements within the securities laws of the United States. Such statements express the intentions, plans, expectations, and assumptions of the company. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ significantly. The company does not commit to updating or revising these forward-looking statements unless obligated by law, cautioning readers against undue reliance on such statements.

For enquiries or further information, individuals can reach Michael Hermansson at +46 707 294100 or via email at ir@bynordic.se.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

