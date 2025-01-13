Fresh Vine Wine Receives Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing StandardsCharlotte, NC – January 10, 2025 – Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (“Fresh Vine”) (NYSE American: VINE) has recently been informed that it is not in compliance with Section 70

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Fresh Vine Wine’s 8K filing here.
Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile
Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.
