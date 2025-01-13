Bowen Acquisition Corp Adjourns Meeting to Extend Business Combination Deadline

Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU) recently adjourned a general meeting scheduled for January 7, 2025, to deliberate on extending the deadline for a business combination. The meeting was rescheduled to January 10, 2025, to allow further time to solicit votes for the proposed extension. At the meeting on January 10, 2025, a total of 7,951,934 ordinary shares were represented, forming a quorum based on the outstanding shares as of the record date of October 22, 2024.

The key proposal tabled and approved at the meeting was to amend Bowen Acquisition’s Articles to permit the Board of Directors to extend the deadline for consummating a business combination by up to three one-month increments. This extension would push the deadline from January 14, 2025, to a maximum of April 14, 2025, unless a business combination is finalized earlier or a different date is determined solely by the Board.

The amendments to the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company required for this extension will be filed with the Cayman Islands Registrar of Companies. The detailed changes have been provided as Exhibit 3.1 in the filed 8-K report.

Bowen Acquisition Corp is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbols BOWNU for units, BOWN for ordinary shares, and BOWNR for rights entitling holders to a portion of an ordinary share following a business combination.

As Bowen Acquisition Corp positions itself to potentially extend the timeline for a business combination, shareholders and the market will likely be monitoring forthcoming updates on any developments leading up to April 14, 2025.

The Securities and Exchange Commission filing highlights the regulatory steps taken by Bowen Acquisition Corp to address the proposed deadline extension and emphasize the company’s dedication to executing a successful business combination within the extended timeframe.

