InnSuites Hospitality Trust Declares 55th Consecutive Annual Dividend and Reports Record Revenues SurgeUNITED STATESSECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONWASHINGTON, D.C. 20549FORM 8-KCURRENT REPORTPursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of theSecurities Exchang

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s 8K filing here.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
