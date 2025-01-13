Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CFO Bradley Herring Sells 4,134 Shares

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CFO Bradley Herring sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,877.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,317.97. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bradley Herring also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 20th, Bradley Herring sold 24,443 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $259,340.23.
Enfusion Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.38.
ENFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
