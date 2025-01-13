Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CFO Bradley Herring Sells 4,134 Shares

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CFO Bradley Herring sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,877.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,317.97. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, December 20th, Bradley Herring sold 24,443 shares of Enfusion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $259,340.23.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enfusion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Enfusion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 61,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 676,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 136,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 613,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

