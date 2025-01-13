Benjamin Landry Sells 2,500 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $18,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,320. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benjamin Landry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Benjamin Landry sold 19,268 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $160,309.76.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $6.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $419.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. KeyCorp raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

