Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Insider Sells $42,164.90 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $42,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,490.92. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.83. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $112.64 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.23%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at $3,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 133,869 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,392.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 180,516 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

