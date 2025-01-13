Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CIO Sells $44,346.76 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) CIO Nicholas Letica sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $44,346.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 180,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,781.52. This represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Letica also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Nicholas Letica sold 6,040 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,225.20.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $112.64 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -37.34%.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,505,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1,392.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 180,516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 346.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 133,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,877,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after acquiring an additional 102,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,281,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TWO. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

