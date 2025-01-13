Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells $16,760.80 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $16,760.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,701,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,490.40. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 15,564 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $183,966.48.

On Thursday, December 26th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 16,467 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $201,885.42.

On Monday, December 23rd, Dmitry Melnikov sold 34,566 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $425,853.12.

On Friday, December 20th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 37,910 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $463,260.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 44,592 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $568,993.92.

On Monday, December 16th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 38,790 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $520,561.80.

On Friday, December 13th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 42,226 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $570,051.00.

Shares of SEMR opened at $11.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 1.62. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

