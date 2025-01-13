Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Major Shareholder Sells $19,241.31 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 597 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $19,241.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,043,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,616,566.83. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,555 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $247,804.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,265 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $209,626.90.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,300 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $177,550.00.

Regional Management Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $31.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $320.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.50. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 44.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter worth $209,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

