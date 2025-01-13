Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,577 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Oscar Health worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,132,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,867,000 after purchasing an additional 291,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,062,000 after buying an additional 455,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after buying an additional 934,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,309,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,977,000 after buying an additional 938,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after acquiring an additional 270,223 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSCR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $14.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $146,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,330.88. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 276,040 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,748,623.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,031,262 shares in the company, valued at $68,324,537.96. This represents a 5.80 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,055,478 shares of company stock worth $14,432,852 and sold 103,610 shares worth $1,847,519. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

