Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Approximately 1,304,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 520,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £5.00 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The Group specialises in the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of innovative, high quality medical products, primarily for use in minimally invasive surgery. Our product and business development is guided and supported by a key group of nationally and internationally renowned surgeons across the spectrum of minimally invasive surgical activity.

We design and manufacture and source our branded port access systems, surgical instruments and retraction devices which are sold directly in the UK home market through our subsidiary, Elemental Healthcare, and exported widely through a global network of trusted distribution partners.

