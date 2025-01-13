Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 4,210,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,225,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Angus Energy Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £14.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.29.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

