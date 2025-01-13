ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 4.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.67 ($0.04). Approximately 109,382,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 31,664,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 4.9 %
The firm has a market cap of £15.30 million, a P/E ratio of -367.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.65.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
