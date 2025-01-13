ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.67 ($0.04). Approximately 28,360,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 31,251,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.67 ($0.04).

ImmuPharma Stock Down 7.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £14.16 million, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.