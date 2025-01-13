ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.67 ($0.04). Approximately 28,360,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 31,251,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.67 ($0.04).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of £14.16 million, a P/E ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
