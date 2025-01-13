Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK) Director Simon T.P. Ridgway Acquires 300,000 Shares

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) Director Simon T.P. Ridgway purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

Simon T.P. Ridgway also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rackla Metals alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 156,500 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$16,432.50.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Simon T.P. Ridgway bought 8,500 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$892.50.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Simon T.P. Ridgway purchased 89,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$7,565.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 100,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

Rackla Metals stock opened at C$0.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Rackla Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.