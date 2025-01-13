K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Graham Wheelock Sells 42,198 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Graham Wheelock sold 42,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$359,189.38.

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNT. Scotiabank upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

