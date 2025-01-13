Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $261,820.57 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $261,820.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,513.65. This trade represents a 12.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcellx alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Christopher Heery sold 3,061 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $236,217.37.

On Friday, January 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,301 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $262,594.55.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $69.08 on Monday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arcellx by 15.4% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,617,000 after purchasing an additional 247,465 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,896,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcellx by 53.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Arcellx by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,011,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,026,000 after purchasing an additional 109,332 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Arcellx from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arcellx

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.