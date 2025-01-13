Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc Buys 21,021 Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 21,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $295,765.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,206,980 shares in the company, valued at $213,962,208.60. The trade was a 0.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 204,098 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $2,679,806.74.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 157,880 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,333,466.40.

On Monday, December 30th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 58,988 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $853,556.36.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 11,958 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $168,846.96.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 16,692 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,030.96.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of ZYME opened at $13.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 84.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 8,049.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

