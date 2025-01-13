Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $392,786.08 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $392,786.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,578.36. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $220,403.04.

Insmed Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.12. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,076,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Insmed by 113.3% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,800,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 76.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,212,000 after purchasing an additional 714,539 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,056,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,404,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

