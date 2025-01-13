Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sells $67,925.52 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $67,925.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,950.36. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sara Bonstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $227,979.00.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $80.53.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 12.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,130 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 447.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSM. Bank of America upped their price target on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

