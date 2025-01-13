Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Sells $161,181.80 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $161,181.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,572.70. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Roger Adsett sold 4,902 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $312,159.36.

Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.12. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 48.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,800,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,322,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Insmed by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 769,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,973 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

