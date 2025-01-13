Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 3,344 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $220,403.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,307.06. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $392,786.08.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $65.25 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 672.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 755,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52,647 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

