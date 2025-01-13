Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Sells 4,902 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) COO Roger Adsett sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $312,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,283.52. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Tuesday, January 7th, Roger Adsett sold 2,444 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $161,181.80.

Insmed Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $65.25 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 12.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,648,000 after acquiring an additional 214,130 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Insmed by 447.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Get Our Latest Report on INSM

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.